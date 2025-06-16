RTX Scores Major Aviation And Defense Deals With Frontier, Cebu Pacific, And Dynetics

Aerospace and defense giant RTX Corp. RTX has announced a series of major deals for its Pratt & Whitney division. The new agreements span commercial aviation and defense, including contracts with Frontier Airlines ULCC, Cebu Pacific, and Dynetics.

Frontier Airlines announced on Monday that it has selected Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines, part of RTX Corp., to power 91 new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The announcement, made by Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX, and Frontier Airlines, also includes a long-term EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement for the maintenance of these engines.

Also Read: Southwest Airlines To Equip Entire Boeing 737 Fleet With Honeywell’s Runway Safety Technology

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, expressed his satisfaction with the continued partnership, stating, “This selection demonstrates the airline’s confidence in the GTF engine.” He highlighted the engine’s fuel efficiency as a key benefit for the single-aisle aircraft market.

The new A321neo aircraft for Frontier will be equipped with the GTF Advantage engine, an advanced version of the GTF engine. The GTF Advantage is designed to offer increased take-off thrust, enhanced fuel efficiency, and longer operational time between maintenance events. This engine is expected to become the standard production model in the coming years.

Separately, Cebu Pacific signed a 12-year EngineWise maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney for its GTF engine fleet. The agreement ties maintenance costs to engine use, offering predictable budgeting and operational efficiency as the airline grows.

It covers GTF engines for up to 152 A321neo and 15 A320neo aircraft ordered in 2024. Cebu Pacific CEO Mike Szucs said the engines reduce fuel burn by up to 20%, supporting sustainability and cost savings.

In defense, Pratt & Whitney announced that it has secured a contract with Dynetics, a Leidos company. Under the agreement, Pratt & Whitney will provide its TJ150 turbojet engines to power Dynetics’ Small Cruise Missile, known as the Black Arrow.

Work on the current contract began in April 2025 and is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2026, with an option for follow-on engine orders.

Related ETFs: U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.90% to $147, and ULCC was up 2.33% at $3.51 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock