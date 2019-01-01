QQQ
Range
11.9 - 11.9
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.28 - 18
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
481.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 12:22PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Wizz Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe focusing on the Central and Eastern European region. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul routes. In 2020, the company carried 40 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 121 Airbus A320 aircraft across its 900 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 2.8 billion in 2020.

Wizz Air Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wizz Air Holdings (WZZZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wizz Air Holdings (OTCGM: WZZZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wizz Air Holdings's (WZZZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wizz Air Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wizz Air Holdings (WZZZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wizz Air Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wizz Air Holdings (WZZZY)?

A

The stock price for Wizz Air Holdings (OTCGM: WZZZY) is $11.9 last updated Today at 2:35:29 PM.

Q

Does Wizz Air Holdings (WZZZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wizz Air Holdings.

Q

When is Wizz Air Holdings (OTCGM:WZZZY) reporting earnings?

A

Wizz Air Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wizz Air Holdings (WZZZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wizz Air Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wizz Air Holdings (WZZZY) operate in?

A

Wizz Air Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.