Uber Teams Up With Dick's — What Shows Up At Your Door Might Surprise You

Uber Technologies UBER and Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS on Thursday announced a new partnership that brings the retailer’s broad selection of sporting goods, athletic apparel, footwear, team sports gear, golf equipment, fan merchandise, and more to the Uber Eats platform.

Beginning this week, over 800 Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations across the country will be available on Uber Eats.

Starting today, athletes, fans, and outdoor enthusiasts can browse and purchase a wide range of products directly through the Uber Eats app.

Uber One members enjoy added perks, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.

From the latest apparel and footwear to high-performance golf equipment, the partnership also brings Golf Galaxy’s curated expertise to golfers’ doorsteps, giving players of all skill levels faster access to premium gear and accessories.

This partnership continues Uber’s momentum in expanding beyond food delivery, offering customers a broader range of everyday essentials nationwide.

Dick’s also announced that it extended its partnership with Affirm Holdings AFRM, which initially began in 2020. Eligible Dick’s and Golf Galaxy shoppers can now choose Affirm’s flexible payment plans when checking out directly on DICKS.com or GolfGalaxy.com.

After selecting Affirm at checkout, approved consumers can split purchases into biweekly or monthly payments up to 36 months for as low as 0% APR.

Dick’s reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.37, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.34. Quarterly sales of $3.17 billion (+5.2%) missed the Street view of $3.59 billion.

The company reported comparable sales growth of 4.5% in the quarter under review, compared with 5.3% growth a year ago.

On May 15, 2025, the company agreed to acquire Foot Locker for approximately $2.4 billion in equity value. The deal will likely close in the second half of 2025.

The company maintained its fiscal 2025 sales forecast of $13.60 billion-$13.90 billion, compared with the analyst expectations of $13.86 billion. It reaffirmed the fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS outlook of $13.80-$14.40, which includes the expected impact from all tariffs currently in effect.

Wall Street analysts, including JP Morgan, expressed skepticism over the acquisition, citing its structural challenges. However, they also highlighted the company’s conviction given the strength of its assortment and business momentum, diversification efforts, strong partnerships with vendors, and DKS’s strong pricing capabilities regardless of the tariff situation.

DKS Price Action: DKS stock is down 0.93% at $183.09 at last check Thursday.

