Meta, JPMorgan, Gap And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is staying long on JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, adding that the company has the greatest CEO ever in banking.

Supporting his views, several analysts, including, Baird, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital, Piper Sandler and TD Securities, raised their price targets on the stock on May 20.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning CIO, said Meta Platforms, Inc. META has tons of free cash flow.

As per recent news, Meta and Palmer Luckey-led defense tech startup Anduril Industries announced a partnership to develop rugged VR/AR headsets for the U.S. Army on May 29.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named AbbVie Inc. ABBV as his final trade.

On May 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to AbbVie's Emrelis (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein overexpression (OE) who have received a prior systemic therapy.

Stephanie Link, Hightower chief investment strategist, picked The Gap, Inc. GAP as her final trade.

Supporting her view, Gap reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share on May 29, beating the consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.46 billion, beating the Street estimate of $3.42 billion.

Price Action:

JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to close at $264.00 on Friday.

Meta gained 0.4% to close at $647.49 on Friday.

AbbVie shares rose 0.3% to settle at $186.11 during the session.

Gap shares dipped 20.2% to close at $22.31 on Friday.

