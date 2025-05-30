Amazon Expands Global Data Centers, Boosts Access To Nvidia AI Chips For Cloud Customers

Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN cloud unit chief acknowledged the company’s aggressive expansion of server farms globally and boost of access to the latest artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia Corp NVDA.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened a cluster of data centers in Mexico in 2025, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing AWS CEO Matt Garman‘s interview.

Garman told Bloomberg that the cloud division is also building new facilities in Chile, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

Garman also acknowledged strong demand. He said AWS was working with Nvidia to expand its stock of the latter’s latest GB200 semiconductors, which are available for AWS customers to test.

Garman expressed appreciation for the opportunity to host OpenAI’s models on AWS. Recently, OpenAI received permission to explore other partnerships beyond Microsoft Corp MSFT.

Wells Fargo analysts said in April that Amazon had paused some of its data center leasing talks, especially in international markets, following a similar move by Microsoft.

Microsoft abandoned data center projects in the U.S. and Europe due to an oversupply of electricity relative to current demand forecasts.

Subsequently, executives from Amazon and Nvidia dismissed concerns about a potential slowdown in constructing AI data centers.

Price Action: AMZN stock was down 1.46% at $202.65 at last check on Friday.

