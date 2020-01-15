Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/15

Freight Futures contract to watch today: Los Angeles, CA to Seattle, WA (VLS)

For the second session in a row, Trucking Freight Futures were mostly lower. The January National contract (FUT.VNU202001) slipped a fraction and settled down to $1.452/mile. Also fractionally lower were the East regional (FUT.VEU202001) and South regional (FUT.VSU202001) contracts which closed at $1.631 and $1.238, respectively. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) ended the session 0.2% higher at $1.487.

The individual lane contracts finished the session with five contracts lower, one contract higher and one contract unchanged. For the second consecutive session, the three East contracts settled in negative territory. Finishing fractionally lower were the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202001), ATL to PHL (FUT.VAP202001) and PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202001) contracts to $2.049, $1.757 and $1.088, respectively. Gaining 0.5% for the second consecutive day was the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) in the West. The contract is up $0.018 over the two days, $0.05 since the beginning of December and sits at $2.018.

Continuing to stumble is the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) which fell 0.4% and closed at $0.955. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) was again unchanged at $1.030 while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) dropped 0.35% to end at $1.447.

