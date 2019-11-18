Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/18

Freight Futures data to watch today: W/W Change in Spot Futures Settlement Prices

After a relatively quiet first four trading days of the week, there was a flurry of activity in the Trucking Freight Futures markets on Friday as all 11 markets experienced trading interest that resulted in the movement in settlement prices. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201911) fell 0.2% on the day as well as for the week to $1.480/mile. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201911) dropped nearly 0.55% on Friday and 0.74% for the week to $1.619. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201911) was lower by 0.3% on Friday as well as for the week to $1.346. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) gained 0.2% on the day and 0.5% for the week to settle at $1.475.

On the individual lanes, 4 of the 7 lanes experienced meaningful volatility on Friday. In the East, the ATL to PHI contract (VAP201911) jumped $0.011 on Friday after being flat the entire week and finished the week at $1.594. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201911) also benefited from a solid Friday and was up on the day and for the week by $0.014 to $0.988. Staying in the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911) dropped $0.021 on Friday and for the week to settle at $1.704. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) in the West slipped $0.02 on the day and for the week to close at $1.128. Total open interest for the week remained unchanged at 36,000 miles.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watch List

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watch List – Weekly Change in Futures Spot Settlement Prices

Image Sourced from Pixabay