Trump Vs. Corker: The Latest On Their Bitter War Of Words

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2017 1:06pm   Comments
A Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) feud is underway between President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Corker, the outgoing Senate Republican, told ABC News in an interview on Tuesday that he isn't backing away from his comments earlier this year that the White House is essentially an "adult daycare center." Recently, he attacked the president on a lack of tax reform progress and said the president needs to stay out of foreign policy, especially on the social media platform.

The president tweeted: "Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts...."

At which point, the outgoing senator responded: "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff."

As many would expect, Trump went on to not only double-down his attack against Corker but quadruple-downed against Corker with three follow-up tweets.

The first read: "...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse [sic.] when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!"

Followed by, "Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!"

And then, "Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as....."

Concluding with "...the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!"

Image Credit: United States Senate - [1], Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

