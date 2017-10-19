White House 'Shenanigans' Represent A Buying Opportunity: Cramer

All the "shenanigans" coming from President Trump and the White House should scare investors away from the stock market, right? Wrong and quite the opposite, at least according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

All the "shenanigans" from Washington represent a "pretty terrific buying opportunity," Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show Wednesday. This is what the brief history of Donald Trump's presidency has shown and nothing has changed. Specifically, many investors get "anxious" about Trump's off-the-cuff comments on the drug industry or North Korea and think this is the final stages of the "calm before the storm."

But as "anxious" investors exit their stocks other buyers will be happy to step in and add to their positions or initiate new ones at discounted prices, Cramer said. This logic still holds true today and there are plenty of examples to look at.

For instance, Trump went on the offensive against Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) in December 2016, and investors who panicked and sold their stake are now missing out on owning the top-performing Dow stock so far in 2017.

Stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), and others move lower on the president's comments that drug companies are "getting away with murder" but yet again this provided an attractive buying opportunity for those who didn't get "anxious," Cramer said.

"With a few exceptions like the bear markets in oil and retail, when you see a pullback in this market — you've got to go take it," he said.

Image Credit: By DonkeyHotey (Donald Trump and Mike Pence - Caricature) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Donald Trump CNBC Jim Cramer

