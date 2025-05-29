Asia And Europe Markets Gain, Trump's Tariff Rejection By Court Fuels Commodity Rally - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Zinger Key Points
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.42% at $62.74/bbl, and Brent was up 1.32% at $65.15/bbl.
- Dow Jones futures rose 0.96%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.93%.
- Discover how Matt Maley trades sharp reversals—live this Wednesday, May 28 at 6 PM ET. Save your free seat now.
On Wednesday, May 28, U.S. markets closed lower as investors digested cautious Federal Reserve signals and weakness in chip-related stocks. Nvidia shares jumped in after-hours trading following strong earnings, though its future revenue outlook was disappointing. Cadence and Synopsys plunged after reports of a renewed U.S. ban on semiconductor design software sales to China. Fed officials warned of difficult economic tradeoffs ahead.
In economic data, the U.S. Fifth District composite manufacturing index climbed to -9 in May, up from -13 in April.
All S&P 500 sectors ended in the red Wednesday, with utilities, materials, and energy stocks posting the steepest declines.
The Dow closed lower by 0.58% at 42,098.70, the S&P 500 declined 0.56% to 5,888.55, and the Nasdaq slid 0.51% to 19,100.94.
Related: Trump Tariffs Struck Down By Federal Court — Appeal Filed By Administration: Report
Asia Markets Today
- On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.88% higher at 38,432.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15%, ending the session at 8,409.80, led by gains in the Energy, IT, and Telecom Services sectors.
- India's Nifty 50 was up 0.27% at 24,819.20, and Nifty 500 rose 0.31% to 22,848.95.
- China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.70% at 3,363.45, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.59% to 3,858.70.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 1.35% higher to 23,573.38.
Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.75%.
- Germany's DAX index gained 0.39%.
- France's CAC 40 rose 0.73%.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.01%.
- European shares rose as a U.S. court blocked Trump's tariffs, lifting sentiment. Gains were led by tech, luxury, and materials stocks, while trade uncertainty limited broader advances.
Commodities at 05:45 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.42% at $62.74/bbl, and Brent was up 1.32% at $65.15/bbl.
- Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel Thursday after a U.S. court blocked most of Trump's tariff, easing economic concerns.
- Natural gas slipped 0.20% to $3.550.
- Gold traded lower by 0.49% to $3,305.91, Silver rose 0.79% to $33.423, and Copper was up 0.74% to $4.7090.
U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET
Dow Jones futures rose 0.96%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.93%.
Forex at 05:45 AM ET
The U.S. dollar index gained 0.04% to 99.94, the USD/JPY rose 0.22% to 145.13, and the USD/AUD slid 0.30% to 1.5514.
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.