Asia And Europe Markets Gain, Trump's Tariff Rejection By Court Fuels Commodity Rally - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, May 28, U.S. markets closed lower as investors digested cautious Federal Reserve signals and weakness in chip-related stocks. Nvidia shares jumped in after-hours trading following strong earnings, though its future revenue outlook was disappointing. Cadence and Synopsys plunged after reports of a renewed U.S. ban on semiconductor design software sales to China. Fed officials warned of difficult economic tradeoffs ahead.

In economic data, the U.S. Fifth District composite manufacturing index climbed to -9 in May, up from -13 in April.

All S&P 500 sectors ended in the red Wednesday, with utilities, materials, and energy stocks posting the steepest declines.

The Dow closed lower by 0.58% at 42,098.70, the S&P 500 declined 0.56% to 5,888.55, and the Nasdaq slid 0.51% to 19,100.94.

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.88% higher at 38,432.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15%, ending the session at 8,409.80, led by gains in the Energy, IT, and Telecom Services sectors.

India's Nifty 50 was up 0.27% at 24,819.20, and Nifty 500 rose 0.31% to 22,848.95.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.70% at 3,363.45, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.59% to 3,858.70.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 1.35% higher to 23,573.38.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.75%.

Germany's DAX index gained 0.39%.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.73%.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.01%.

European shares rose as a U.S. court blocked Trump's tariffs, lifting sentiment. Gains were led by tech, luxury, and materials stocks, while trade uncertainty limited broader advances.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.42% at $62.74/bbl, and Brent was up 1.32% at $65.15/bbl.

Oil prices rose about $1 a barrel Thursday after a U.S. court blocked most of Trump's tariff, easing economic concerns.

Natural gas slipped 0.20% to $3.550.

Gold traded lower by 0.49% to $3,305.91, Silver rose 0.79% to $33.423, and Copper was up 0.74% to $4.7090.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.96%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.93%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.04% to 99.94, the USD/JPY rose 0.22% to 145.13, and the USD/AUD slid 0.30% to 1.5514.

Photo via Shutterstock