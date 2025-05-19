May 19, 2025 6:59 AM 2 min read

Asia And Europe Markets Dip, Dollar Slips After US Credit Downgrade - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Friday, May 16th, U.S. markets closed higher, fueled by a U.S.-China tariff truce, despite worsening consumer sentiment and surging inflation expectations. The S&P 500 and Dow posted weekly gains, but extended-hours trading turned negative after Moody’s cut the U.S. credit rating. Analysts warned of continued volatility as tariff effects and unresolved tax policy loom.

In economic data, U.S. consumer sentiment slipped to 50.8 in May, down from 52.2 in April and below the expected 53.4. U.S. import and export prices rose 0.1% in April, defying expectations of declines and rebounding from previous drops.

Most S&P 500 sectors rose, led by health care, utilities, and real estate, while energy stocks closed lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% to 42,654.74, the S&P 500 rose 0.70% to 5,958.38, while the Nasdaq was up 0.52% at 19,112.32.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225, closed 0.74% lower at 37,473.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.58%, ending the session at 8,295.10, led by losses in the Energy, Resources, and Metals & Mining sectors.
  • India’s Nifty 50 was down 0.36% at 24,929.20, and Nifty 500 fell 0.09% to 22,850.70.
  • China’s Shanghai Composite was flat 0.00% at 3,367.58 and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 was down 0.31% at 3,877.15.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.05% lower at 23,332.72.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.74%.
  • Germany’s DAX index declined 0.15%.
  • France’s CAC 40 slid 0.72%.
  • The U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.61%.
Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.68% at $61.55/bbl, and Brent was down 0.67% at $64.97/bbl.
  • Oil prices dipped as Moody’s U.S. credit downgrade and weak Chinese data raised demand concerns.
  • Natural Gas declined 2.58% to $3.250.
  • Gold was trading higher by 1.74% at $3,242.66, Silver was up 1.02% to $32.685, and Copper rose 0.78% to $4.6290.

U.S. Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.79%, S&P 500 futures declined 1.17%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.60%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

  • The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.88% to 100.20, USD/JPY was down 0.49% to 144.90, and USD/AUD slid 0.61% to 1.5522.
  • The U.S. dollar fell Monday, hitting a 10-day low against the yen, after Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating, and rising trade tensions clouded investor sentiment.
