Asia And Europe Markets Gain On Reduced Uncertainty, Gold Holds Near Highs - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, April 14, U.S. markets ended higher, boosted by Apple after the White House excluded smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs. Still, concerns over pending semiconductor tariffs and broader trade uncertainty capped gains.

Most S&P 500 sectors advanced—real estate, utilities, and consumer staples led—while consumer discretionary lagged. Analysts flagged a potential “death cross” in the S&P 500, signaling possible longer-term weakness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.78% to 40,524.79, the S&P 500 rose 0.79% to 5,405.97, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.64% to close at 16,831.48.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.89% to close at 34,283.50, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.17% and closed at 7,761.70, led by gains in the Healthcare, Financials and Metals & Mining sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 2.15% at 23,318.00, and the Nifty 500 rose 2.47% at 21,265.70.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.15% to 3,267.66, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 increased 0.06% to 3,761.23.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.23% to 21,466.27.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 was up 0.78%.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.48%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.33%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.93%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.57% at $61.18/bbl, and Brent was down 0.55% at $64.52/bbl.

Oil prices held steady Tuesday as tariff exemptions and higher Chinese imports offset demand cuts from OPEC and IEA amid ongoing trade tensions and Iran concerns.

Natural Gas rose 0.78% to $3.351.

Gold was trading higher by 0.39% at $3,238.61, Silver was up 0.41% to $32.298, and Copper fell 0.37% to $4.6080.

Gold prices dipped slightly Tuesday but stayed near record highs as safe-haven demand held firm amid U.S.-China trade war fears. Uncertainty from shifting tariff policies and recession concerns supported bullion despite some risk sentiment from recent exemptions.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.02%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.28%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.04% to 99.65, USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 142.84, and USD/AUD slid 0.95% to 1.5751.

