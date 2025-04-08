April 8, 2025 6:19 AM 2 min read

Global Markets Rebound In Relief Rally, Gold Back To $3,000

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
On Monday, April 7th, U.S. markets closed mixed; U.S. stocks dropped Monday as fears of economic slowdown and rising inflation grew, sparked by President Trump’s stance on tariffs against China.

The S&P 500 and Dow hit new lows before briefly rallying, only to fall again. Market volatility soared, and investors lost confidence in Trump’s trade strategy, leading to massive losses and uncertainty.

In economic data, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index slipped by 0.7% in March compared to the previous month, continuing the same rate of decline seen in February.

Most S&P 500 sectors fell Monday, led by real estate, materials, and utilities, while communication services and tech stocks ended higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.91% to 37,965.60, the S&P 500 dropped 0.23% to 5,062.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.10% to close at 15,603.26.

Global markets rebounded Tuesday after heavy losses, with Asian, European, and U.S. stocks stabilizing amid hopes for trade talks. Despite some optimism, volatility remained high as tariff tensions persisted.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed the session higher by 6.01% at 33,008.50, rebounding sharply from recent lows as investors snapped up oversold stocks, encouraged by signs of a Wall Street recovery. Gains were led by tech, semiconductor, and banking shares, while futures trading was briefly paused due to a circuit breaker trigger.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.27% and closed at 7,510.00, led by gains in the IT, Gold and Energy sectors.
  • India’s Nifty 50 was up 1.63% to 22,523.80, and Nifty 500 gained 1.81% to 20,472.30.
  • China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.58% to 3,145.55, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 increased 1.71% to 3,650.76.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.51% to 20,127.68.
  • China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded Tuesday after a sharp selloff, supported by stronger regional markets and Beijing’s market-stabilizing efforts. Beijing vowed to resist U.S. “blackmail” as tariff tensions escalated, while China’s sovereign fund pledged continued market support.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 was up 0.93%.
  • Germany’s DAX gained 1.20%.
  • France’s CAC 40 rose 1.00%.
  • U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 1.66%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.23% at $60.82/bbl, and Brent was up 0.22% at $64.36/bbl.
  • Natural Gas slid 0.38% to $3.643.
  • Gold was trading higher by 1.59% at $3,020.79, Silver was up 1.90% to $30.165, and Copper rose 2.41% to $4.2860.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 2.09%, S&P 500 futures gained 1.61%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.34%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

  • The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.25% to 103.24, USD/JPY was up 0.19% to 147.18, and USD/AUD gained 0.08% to 1.6551.
  • The U.S. dollar fell Tuesday as hopes of tariff talks lifted global stocks and risk currencies. Safe havens like the yen rose, while China’s yuan hit a 2023 low amid trade tensions.

Photo via Shutterstock

