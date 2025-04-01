Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Rebounds Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Gold Hits New High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, March 31, U.S. markets closed mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their worst monthly and quarterly performances since 2022, driven by uncertainty surrounding Trump’s economic policies and tariffs.

The S&P saw a notable decline, while the Nasdaq dropped significantly. March was particularly challenging due to concerns about global trade tensions and inflation. However, sectors like energy showed growth, highlighting the importance of diversification.

In economic data, the March Chicago PMI rose to 47.6, exceeding expectations, while the Dallas Fed’s Texas manufacturing index dropped to -16.3, its lowest level since July 2024.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with consumer staples, financials, and utilities leading the gains. However, consumer discretionary stocks diverged, closing lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.00% at 42,001.76, the S&P 500 rose 0.55% to 5,611.85, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.14% to 17,299.29.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed the session lower by 0.14% at 35,569.00.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.04% and closed at 7,925.20.

India’s Nifty 50 slid by 1.50% to 23,165.70, and the Nifty 500 declined by 1.26% to 21,070.75.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.38% to 3,348.44, and the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 increased by 0.01% to 3,887.68.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.38%, ending the session at 23,206.84.

Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street, though caution prevailed ahead of U.S. tariffs set for April 2. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 4.10%. In China, manufacturing activity hit a four-month high, boosting market sentiment.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 was up 1.06%.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.32%.

France’s rose 0.94%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.80%.

European stock markets rose on Tuesday, recovering from previous losses as investors await Trump’s trade tariff announcement and regional inflation data.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.55% at $71.87/bbl, and Brent was up 0.53% at $75.15/bbl.

Natural Gas fell 1.07% to $4.077.

Gold was trading higher by 0.30% at $3,160.11, Silver was up 0.17% to $34.670, and Copper rose 0.38% to $5.0537.

Gold reached another all-time high on Tuesday, driven by safe-haven demand as investors await Trump’s upcoming tariff announcement.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.13%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.11%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.05% to 104.24, USD/JPY was down 0.39% to 149.42, and USD/AUD declined 0.11% to 1.5995.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock