March 18, 2025 6:05 AM 2 min read

Asia And Europe Markets Gains, Gold Makes New High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Monday, March 17, U.S. markets closed in green as investors bought beaten-down shares after weeks of losses. Factory activity in New York dropped sharply, and homebuilder sentiment fell due to rising costs from tariffs.

Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday, where interest rates are expected to remain unchanged.

According to economic data, U.S. retail sales rose by 0.2% in February, below the expected 0.6% increase. New York’s manufacturing index dropped to -20.0, its lowest since May 2023, and homebuilder confidence fell to 39 in March from 42 in February.

Most S&P 500 sectors closed higher on Monday, led by real estate, energy, and consumer staples, while consumer discretionary stocks declined.            

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85% to close at 41,841.63, the S&P 500 gained 0.64% to 5,675.12, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.31% to 17,808.66.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.24% to 37,859.00, led by gains in the Power, Rubber and Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic sectors.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.08% and closed at 7,860.40, led by gains in the Utilities, Gold and A-REITs sectors.
  • India’s Nifty 50 rose 1.29% to 22,800.35 and Nifty 500 was up 1.66% at 20,624.05.
  • China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.11% to 3,429.76, and the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.27% to 4,007.72.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied up 2.46%, ending the session at 24,740.57.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 was up 0.93%.
  • Germany’s DAX gained 1.32%.
  • France’s CAC rose 0.64%.
  • U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.50%

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.48% at $68.35/bbl, and Brent was up 1.36% at $72.04/bbl.
  • Oil prices edged up, supported by Middle East tensions and China’s stimulus plans. However, gains were limited by global growth concerns, U.S. tariffs, and Ukraine ceasefire uncertainty.
  • Natural Gas declined 0.95% to $3.980.
  • Gold clocked an all-time high of $3,037. At the time of writing, it was trading higher by 0.82% at $3,030.46, Silver was up 1.32% to $34.763, and Copper rose 0.41% to $4.9795.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.02%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.10%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

  • The U.S. dollar index slid 0.08% to 103.33, the USD/JPY rose 0.40% to 149.81, and the USD/AUD rose 0.01% to 1.5664.
  • The U.S. dollar edged lower Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting, while the euro rose on Germany’s stimulus hopes. The yen slipped before the BOJ decision, and China’s yuan held steady.

Photo via Shutterstock

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$16.02-0.20%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum75.94
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$27.64-0.36%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$62.98-1.93%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$82.85-1.15%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$50.981.88%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$22.12-%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$45.390.11%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$74.70-3.29%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$37.97-%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$55.72-%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$22.70-6.67%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$62.80-0.70%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$124.55-0.34%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$68.18-0.38%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$100.55-0.30%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$38.830.71%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$278.560.66%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$22.07-0.76%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$91.00-1.78%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$55.950.02%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$62.930.87%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$60.42-%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$40.20-1.06%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$566.21-0.17%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$21.12-0.47%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.90-0.07%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$73.931.68%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$28.27-0.04%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$73.650.60%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$46.800.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsEurozoneFuturesCommoditiesForexTop StoriesMarketsBriefsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved