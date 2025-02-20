Global Markets Mixed, Dollar Dips As Traders React To Trump's Tariff Plans - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, February 19th, U.S. markets closed higher, with the S&P 500 reaching a second consecutive record high as investors examined Fed meeting minutes and Trump’s proposed tariffs.

The Fed held rates steady but voiced concerns over inflation and trade policies. Trump announced 25% tariffs on autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

According to economic data, in January, U.S. building permits rose to 1.483M (vs. 1.460M est.), while housing starts fell to 1.366M (vs. 1.390M est.). Redbook YoY retail sales grew 6.3%, up from 5.3%, with early February at 5.8%.

The Fed’s January meeting minutes highlighted policymakers’ cautious stance on rate cuts, citing uncertainty in inflation trends. Officials stressed the need for more evidence before lowering rates, considering Trump’s tariffs, immigration policies, and geopolitical risks.

Of the 11 key sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare saw the highest percentage increase, while materials and financials underperformed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.16% to close at 44,627.59, while the S&P 500 gained 0.24% to 6,144.15. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.07%, finishing at 20,056.25.

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.29% to close at 38,675.50, led by losses in the Manufacturing, Retail and Communication sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.15% to 8,322.80, led by losses in the A-REITs, Healthcare, and Financials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 slipped 0.12% to 22,906.25, while the Nifty 500 gained 0.44% to close at 20,822.60. The decline was led by losses in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Banking sectors.

China’s Shanghai Composite slid 0.02% to 3,350.78, and the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.29%, ending at 3,928.90.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.60% to close at 22,576.98.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 was up 0.62%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.54%.

France’s CAC rose 0.67%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.24%

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.11% at $72.18/bbl, and Brent was up 0.14% at $76.15/bbl.

Oil prices rebounded despite a U.S. crude stock buildup, supported by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and OPEC+ delays. Russia’s pipeline outage cut supply by 380,000 barrels per day, while potential Iraqi exports and Trump’s tariffs added market uncertainty.

Natural Gas declined 2.78% to $4.160.

Gold was trading higher by 1.21% at $2,971.31, Silver was up 2.04% to $33.718, and Copper rose 1.18% to $4.6165.

U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.11%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.16%.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.28% to 106.89, USD/JPY was down 0.87% to 150.13, and USD/AUD fell 0.53% to 1.5677.