Dollar Hits One-Year High; China Falls, Gold Hits Two-Month Low - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, November 13th, U.S. markets ended mixed. The Dow and S&P 500 edged higher while the Nasdaq dipped. October CPI data met expectations, supporting bets on a December Fed rate cut. Core CPI rose 0.3%. Consumer discretionary stocks gained, driven by optimism over potential rate cuts.

According to economic data, the annual U.S. inflation rate increased to 2.6% in October, up from 2.4% in September, matching market expectations. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.2% on a monthly basis in October.

Consumer discretionary, energy and real estate led S&P 500 gains Wednesday, while tech and communication services stocks declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.11% and closed at 43,958.19, the S&P 500 rose 0.02% to 5,985.38, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.26% to finish at 19,230.72.

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.61% and ended the session at 38,504.00, led by losses in the Precision Instruments, Automobiles & Parts, and Power sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.37% and ended the day at 8,224.00, led by gains in the IT, Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 traded lower by 0.02% at 23,555.50, and Nifty 500 was up 0.30% at 21,981.65, led by losses in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Public Sector Undertakings sectors.

China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.73% to close at 3,379.84, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 1.73%, finishing the day at 4,039.62.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.96% and closed the session at 19,435.81.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 1.27%.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.27%.

France’s CAC rose 0.86%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.20%.

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.18% at $68.55/bbl, and Brent was up 0.19% at $72.44/bbl.

Oil prices steadied as a strong U.S. dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured the market.

Natural Gas declined 1.24% to $2.946.

Gold was trading lower by 1.43% at $2,549.60, Silver declined 2.42% to $29.922, and Copper slipped 1.83% to $4.0088.

Gold fell to a two-month low as a stronger dollar and sticky U.S. inflation data weighed on prices. Copper hit a three-month low on weak Chinese stimulus and tariff concerns.

U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET

Dow futures increased 0.13%, S&P 500 futures up 0.10% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.08%.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.52% to 107.03, the USD/JPY rose 0.45% to 156.16, and the USD/AUD rose 0.40% to 1.5481.

The U.S. dollar reached a one-year high, driven by inflation data and Trump’s election win. Yen neared intervention levels as USD/JPY surged.

