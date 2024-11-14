Dollar Hits One-Year High; China Falls, Gold Hits Two-Month Low - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, November 13th, U.S. markets ended mixed. The Dow and S&P 500 edged higher while the Nasdaq dipped. October CPI data met expectations, supporting bets on a December Fed rate cut. Core CPI rose 0.3%. Consumer discretionary stocks gained, driven by optimism over potential rate cuts.
According to economic data, the annual U.S. inflation rate increased to 2.6% in October, up from 2.4% in September, matching market expectations. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.2% on a monthly basis in October.
Consumer discretionary, energy and real estate led S&P 500 gains Wednesday, while tech and communication services stocks declined.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.11% and closed at 43,958.19, the S&P 500 rose 0.02% to 5,985.38, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.26% to finish at 19,230.72.
Asia Markets Today
- On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.61% and ended the session at 38,504.00, led by losses in the Precision Instruments, Automobiles & Parts, and Power sectors.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.37% and ended the day at 8,224.00, led by gains in the IT, Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 traded lower by 0.02% at 23,555.50, and Nifty 500 was up 0.30% at 21,981.65, led by losses in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Public Sector Undertakings sectors.
- China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.73% to close at 3,379.84, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 1.73%, finishing the day at 4,039.62.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.96% and closed the session at 19,435.81.
Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was up 1.27%.
- Germany’s DAX gained 1.27%.
- France’s CAC rose 0.86%.
- U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.20%.
Commodities at 05:30 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.18% at $68.55/bbl, and Brent was up 0.19% at $72.44/bbl.
- Oil prices steadied as a strong U.S. dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured the market.
- Natural Gas declined 1.24% to $2.946.
- Gold was trading lower by 1.43% at $2,549.60, Silver declined 2.42% to $29.922, and Copper slipped 1.83% to $4.0088.
- Gold fell to a two-month low as a stronger dollar and sticky U.S. inflation data weighed on prices. Copper hit a three-month low on weak Chinese stimulus and tariff concerns.
U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET
Dow futures increased 0.13%, S&P 500 futures up 0.10% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.08%.
Forex at 05:30 AM ET
- The U.S. dollar index gained 0.52% to 107.03, the USD/JPY rose 0.45% to 156.16, and the USD/AUD rose 0.40% to 1.5481.
- The U.S. dollar reached a one-year high, driven by inflation data and Trump’s election win. Yen neared intervention levels as USD/JPY surged.
Image Via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.