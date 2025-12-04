The rivalry between BYD (OTC:BYDDY)(OTC:BYDDF) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reached another milestone with BYD having another top-selling electric vehicle hit the one million unit milestone.

Here's a look at the growing global rivalry and which companies and vehicles have hit the one million unit milestone.

BYD Dolphin Hits One Million Units

BYD has dominated the electric vehicle market in China, where the company is based, and is also expanding its operations in other parts of Asia and Europe.

Those efforts are paying off for BYD with the company's Dolphin electric vehicle recently passing the one million unit sales milestone.

Launched in China in 2021, the Dolphin goes by several names, and is experiencing strong growth in Europe, as reported by InsideEVs.

The BYD Dolphin is the third electric vehicle from the company to pass the one million unit milestone for sales, joining to Atto 3 and the Seagull.

BYD's Seagull passed the milestone earlier this year, hitting one million units sold in around 27 months.

The other electric vehicles to hit the one million sales milestone are the Wuling Motors Mini EV, which has sold over 1.8 million vehicles and hit the milestone in 2023, and two from Tesla.

Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y have both passed the one million unit milestone, with the Model 3 becoming the first electric vehicle to hit the milestone back in 2021.

Read Also: Tesla Vs. BYD: The Chinese Challenger Won The EV Battle—Is Energy Storage Next?

BYD's European Growth

The Dolphin is one of several models from BYD experiencing strong demand outside of China.

Benzinga recently shared that BYD's November new energy vehicle sales were 480,186 in November, its highest total in 2025.

Battery-powered electric vehicle sales were up 19.9% year-over-year to 237,540 in November, a total that was up 6.7% from October.

Those totals included sales in China and other territories. Exported vehicles were 131,935 for the month of November, a record for the company. The figure was up 325.9% year-over-year in the month and up 57.3% from the month of October.

From January to November, BYD sold 912,911 vehicles overseas, a figure that is up 153.6% year-over-year.

A report from Reuters said BYD wants to double its presence in Europe by the end of 2026, a move that could put more pressure on Tesla and also see the Chinese automaker hit more sales milestones.

BYD plans to build a second production facility in the region, possibly in Turkey. The company expects a new production facility in Hungary to have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

The production facilities in Europe could quickly ramp up sales in the region.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock