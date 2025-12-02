Tesla Rival BYD Hits 2025 EV Highs In November, Exports Hit Record: Should Elon Musk Be Worried?

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Company (OTC:BYDDY)(OTC:BYDDF) reported its November sales and data showed strength in the region and in other territories with record exports. The data could show strength over rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) for portions of the world outside the U.S.

• TSLA is under selling pressure. See what is driving the movement here.

BYD November Sales

BYD reported 480,186 new energy vehicles (NEV) sold in the month of November, its highest monthly figure in 2025. The company is among the leaders in electric vehicles in China and globally.

The November NEV figure was down 5.3% year-over-year, but up 8.7% from October, as reported by CnEVPost.

Commercial NEVs sold in November were up 88% year-over-year to 5,625 units.

Battery-powered electric vehicle sales were up 19.9% year-over-year to 237,540, a total that was up 6.7% from October.

Passenger plug-in hybrid vehicles sales were 237,381 units for BYD in November, down 22.4% year-over-year. This was the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year declines for passenger plug-in hybrid vehicle sales, but the figure was up 10.8% from October.

BYD's NEV sales now total 4,182,038 units from January to November, up 11.3% year-over-year.

Battery-powered passenger electric vehicle sales total 2,066,002 units from January to November, up 32.7% year-over-year. Passenger plug-in hybrid vehicles are down 5.5% year-over-year from January to November at 2,064,637 units.

The strong sales of battery-powered vehicles from BYD in November could spell bad news for Tesla and other competitors. While BYD has dominated NEV and plug-in hybrids in recent years, the company is seeing strong growth for battery-powered vehicles.

BYD's exports in November could also spell trouble for Tesla and rivals as the Chinese company looks to expand aggressively in Europe and other parts of Asia.

BYD's November NEVs exported were a record 131,935 units, which was up 325.9% year-over-year. The figure was also up 57.3% from October.

From January to November, BYD sold 912,911 vehicles overseas, a figure that is up 153.6% year-over-year.

Read Also: Tesla Vs. BYD: The Chinese Challenger Won The EV Battle—Is Energy Storage Next?

Tesla Sees Recovery In November

While BYD's strong November sales and record exports could spell trouble for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, it may not be all bad news for the electric vehicle company.

Tesla wholesale sales were up 10% year-over-year in China for the month of November coming in at 78,856 units, as reported by CnEVPost. The figure is also up 41% from October's 61,497 unit total.

The 86,700 vehicle total includes domestic sales and exports from China to other markets.

Data from CnEVPost shows the Tesla Model Y wait times increasing in China, suggesting continued demand and a recovery in the region. Tesla recently encouraged customers to purchase Model Y vehicles in November if they wanted to receive the vehicle before the end of 2025.

Tesla's wholesale sales now stand at 754,561 units from January to November, down 8.3% year-over-year. That figure, which includes exports and sales in China, trails BYD's overall NEV sales, battery-powered vehicles and its exported vehicles for the same time period.

Tesla has seen year-over-year declines for wholesale sales in China in eight of the 11 months of 2025 to date. The recovery in November could be a positive sign as 2025 comes to an end, especially if the company can string together more months of year-over-year gains.

Why It's Important

Tesla is the dominant market share leader for electric vehicles in the U.S. and has been a leader in many parts of the world for years.

BYD is growing aggressively in Europe and other parts of Asia and could be disrupting Tesla's market share with lower-priced models.

A survey shared by Benzinga in September showed that consumers in Europe are showing a preference for vehicles made in China versus the U.S.

Tesla could be stuck in a perfect storm of brand damage done by Musk in Europe, lower demand for American-made vehicles and lower-cost competitor vehicles that are seeing BYD take more market share globally.

BYD Stock Outpaces Tesla

BYD (BYDDY) shares trade at $12.69 versus a 52-week trading range of $10.58 to $20.05. BYD shares are up 12.03% year-to-date in 2025.

Tesla shares trade at $426.79 versus a 52-week trading range of $214.25 to $488.54. Tesla shares are up 5.68% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: ssi77 via Shutterstock