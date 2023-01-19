Tesla Continues Hiring In Germany As Others Struggle to Find Talent

After dramatically cutting prices on the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla Inc TSLA is facing increased demand.

Tesla has reached milestones of 3,000 Model Y produced per week at both Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin.

Now comments from German officials, reported by Reuters, reveal that over the past several months, Tesla has been able to find and hire talent at a rate of 200 to 300 people per week as competing companies struggle to find talent. Around 9,000 people now work at the factory.

Despite this growth, delivery estimate times have been slipping.

Brandenburg's Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach reportedly said "That has to grow up a bit more," in reference to the delivery time waits for Model Y in the country.

Steinbach is hoping Tesla can continue to ramp production capacity as future customers wait for the delivery of their newly ordered vehicles. After the price cuts, delivery estimates of slipped slightly to February-March compard to a January-March estimate before.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.