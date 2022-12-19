Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Reaches A New Milestone Model Y Production Rate

Gigafactory Berlin is Tesla Inc.'s TSLA first European production facility, located in Grünheide, Germany. The facility was announced by CEO Elon Musk in 2019, with construction beginning in 2020.

In a similar timeframe, Tesla has been ramping up vehicle production at Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

Tesla posted on Twitter that Gigafactory Berlin produced 3,000 Model Y cars last week, which showed the factory's continued progress in ramping up production speed.

Gigafactory Texas recently completed a similar feat.

Tesla’s Model Y has become the company’s most popular model, and the production rate of 3,000 per day at a single factory is a major milestone. The Model Y is a mid-size all-electric SUV with a range of up to 335 miles and a 0-to-60 time as low as 3.5 seconds.

The Model Y has proven to be a popular choice for customers looking for an electric vehicle with a good range and performance. With the increased production rate, Tesla is now able to complete orders more effectively.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla