Why Actelis Networks Stock (ASNS) Crashed 33% Overnight?

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) moved sharply lower on Thursday following a regulatory update tied to its Nasdaq listing status.

ASNS closed the regular session down 73.39% at $0.089 and declined a further 32.74% in after-hours trading to $0.060.

Company Overview

Actelis Networks provides hybrid fiber and cyber-hardened networking solutions designed for the rapid installation of networks that connect smart devices, along with applications across government, transportation and critical infrastructure systems.

Delisting Notice

The company announced Thursday that it received a determination from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to delist its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The decision follows Actelis' non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. While the company presented a plan to regain compliance, the panel determined not to grant continued listing.

Trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq is expected to be suspended at the open of business on April 10, 2026.

Shift To OTC Markets

Following the delisting, Actelis plans to transition its shares to the OTC Markets and intends to apply for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The company noted that OTC trading may lead to reduced liquidity, lower transparency and increased volatility.

Strategic Plans

Actelis said it is evaluating all available options to relist on Nasdaq while continuing to execute its growth strategy.

CEO Tuvia Barlev emphasized that the development relates only to the listing venue and not the company's underlying business, citing continued demand across infrastructure and government markets.

Trading Metrics

Actelis Networks has a market capitalization of approximately $2.35 million and is trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $0.076 to $8.60.

The stock has declined nearly 99% over the past year, reflecting sustained downward pressure.

Benzinga Edge Rankings indicate the stock shows negative price trends across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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