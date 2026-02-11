MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) shares rose 41.33% to $11.49 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after reporting record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

The Texas-based ad-tech software company announced fourth-quarter revenue of $87.1 million, up 36% year over year, excluding the Maximum Effort divestiture, according to a Tuesday press release.

MNTN reported a net income of $34.5 million for the fourth quarter, up from a net loss of $4 million in the same period of 2024.

Margin, Customer Growth

According to MNTN, fourth-quarter gross margin rose to 82%, up from 77% in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the company totaled $28.1 million, or 32% of revenue. Cash and cash equivalents were $210 million, with no outstanding borrowings.

Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN, said in the release, "We delivered strong revenue growth of 36% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year, driven by the strength of our Performance TV platform."

The advertising and marketing company said its Active Performance TV customers grew 63% year over year.

The company guided full-year 2026 revenue between $345 million and $355 million, representing 22.9% growth at the midpoint.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

MNTN has a market capitalization of $595.31 million, with a 52-week high of $32.49 and a 52-week low of $7.71.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 24.04.

MNTN has fallen 69.16% over the past 12 months.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, MNTN closed on Tuesday at $8.13, down 1.09%.

The stock is currently positioned near the low end of its 52-week range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MNTN has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.