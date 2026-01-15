Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report quarterly earnings at $11.65 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares slipped 0.4% to $928.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:GS) to report quarterly earnings at $11.65 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares slipped 0.4% to $928.99 in after-hours trading. Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted downbeat results for the fourth quarter. Mission Produce announced plans to acquire Calavo Growers at $27 per share. Calavo Growers shares jumped 12.9% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:CVGW) posted downbeat results for the fourth quarter. Mission Produce announced plans to acquire Calavo Growers at $27 per share. Calavo Growers shares jumped 12.9% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.1% to $181.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reported a 35% surge ‌in its profit for the fourth quarter, also topping estimates. Its net profit jumped to T$505.7 billion ($16 billion), recording its seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit ‌growth. TSMC shares gained 0.3% to $328.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:TSM) reported a 35% surge ‌in its profit for the fourth quarter, also topping estimates. Its net profit jumped to T$505.7 billion ($16 billion), recording its seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit ‌growth. TSMC shares gained 0.3% to $328.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to post quarterly earnings at $12.30 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion before the opening bell. BlackRock shares fell 0.4% to $1,087.99 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock