Goldman logo on smartphone
January 15, 2026 2:40 AM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report quarterly earnings at $11.65 per share on revenue of $13.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares slipped 0.4% to $928.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted downbeat results for the fourth quarter. Mission Produce announced plans to acquire Calavo Growers at $27 per share. Calavo Growers shares jumped 12.9% to $25.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.1% to $181.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reported a 35% surge ‌in its profit for the fourth quarter, also topping estimates. Its net profit jumped to T$505.7 billion ($16 billion), recording its seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit ‌growth. TSMC shares gained 0.3% to $328.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to post quarterly earnings at $12.30 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion before the opening bell. BlackRock shares fell 0.4% to $1,087.99 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$328.000.27%
Overview
BLK Logo
BLKBlackRock Inc
$1087.99-0.35%
CVGW Logo
CVGWCalavo Growers Inc
$25.5012.9%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$928.99-0.39%
MS Logo
MSMorgan Stanley
$181.000.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved