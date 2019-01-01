QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.6K
Div / Yield
1.89/8.15%
52 Wk
18.9 - 24.83
Mkt Cap
22B
Payout Ratio
46.18
Open
-
P/E
5.7
EPS
0
Shares
950.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 9:07AM
Imperial Brands is the world's fourth-largest international tobacco company (excluding China National Tobacco) with total fiscal 2020 volume of 239 billion cigarettes sold in more than 160 countries. The firm holds a leading global position in the fine-cut tobacco and hand-rolling paper categories. Recent acquisitions in the United States make Imperial the third-largest manufacturer in that market. Through its acquisition of Altadis, the firm has a logistics platform in Western Europe.

Imperial Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Brands (IMBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Brands (OTCQX: IMBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperial Brands's (IMBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Brands (IMBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperial Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Brands (IMBBF)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Brands (OTCQX: IMBBF) is $23.1765 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:52:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperial Brands (IMBBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2018.

Q

When is Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperial Brands (IMBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Brands (IMBBF) operate in?

A

Imperial Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.