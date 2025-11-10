Major U.S. indexes closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.8% to 47,368.63, the S&P 500 advancing 1.54% to 6,832.43, and the Nasdaq jumping 2.27% to finish at 23,527.17.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave’s stock rose by 1.54%, closing at $105.61. The stock hit an intraday high of $110.3 and a low of $102.78, with a 52-week range between $33.52 and $187. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 6.02% to $99.25.

CoreWeave posted third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.29 billion, with a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of eight cents per share. The Nvidia GPU cloud provider nearly doubled its revenue backlog to $55.6 billion, driven by strong demand from AI-focused clients.

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab’s shares increased by 0.50%, closing at $51.90. The stock reached an intraday high of $54.50 and a low of $50.76, with a 52-week range from $14.01 to $73.97. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 7.2% to $55.65.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $155.05 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Rocket Lab secured 17 Electron launch contracts in the quarter and is on track to break its annual launch record in the fourth quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile’s stock fell by 0.71%, closing at $68.70. The stock’s intraday high was $72.36, with a low of $67, and a 52-week range of $17.51 to $102.79. The stock slipped 1.16% to $67.90 in extended trading.

The company reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share, missing the analyst estimate for losses of 23 cents. Quarterly revenue was $14.73 million in the third quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.93 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti’s shares dropped by 2.04%, closing at $33.08. The stock’s intraday high was $34.71 and low was $32.60, with a 52-week range between $1.25 and $58.15. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 1.69% to $32.52.

The company reported quarterly losses of three cents per share in the third quarter, beating the analyst estimate for losses of four cents, but revenues missed expectations. Revenue for the period was $1.94 million, which missed the Street estimate of $2.17 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai’s stock increased by 0.53%, closing at $5.71. The stock hit an intraday high of $5.96 and a low of $5.58, with a 52-week range from $1.65 to $10.36. The stock shot up over 12.4% to $6.42 in the after-hours trading.

BigBear.ai posted third-quarter revenue of $33.14 million, topping estimates but marking a 20% year-over-year decline due to reduced Army program volumes. The company narrowed its loss to three cents per share and reaffirmed full-year guidance. It also announced plans to acquire generative AI platform Ask Sage to strengthen its secure AI solutions portfolio.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate CoreWeave stock falters on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how the stock measures up on other metrics.



Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Xharites on Shutterstock.com