McDonald's, Pinterest And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Wall Street expects McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McDonald’s shares rose 0.1% to $299.43 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:PINS) posted downbeat earnings for the third quarter. Pinterest turned in third-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, in line with analysts' estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 42 cents per share. Pinterest shares dipped 20.1% to $26.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings after the market closes. Qualcomm shares fell 0.4% to $172.11 in after-hours trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday after the bell. AMD said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $9.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently expecting fourth-quarter revenue of roughly $9.15 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. AMD shares fell 4.7% to $238.20 in the after-hours trading session.

