McDonald's, Pinterest And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McDonald’s shares rose 0.1% to $299.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) posted downbeat earnings for the third quarter. Pinterest turned in third-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, in line with analysts' estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 42 cents per share. Pinterest shares dipped 20.1% to $26.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share on revenue of $10.77 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings after the market closes. Qualcomm shares fell 0.4% to $172.11 in after-hours trading.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday after the bell. AMD said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $9.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently expecting fourth-quarter revenue of roughly $9.15 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. AMD shares fell 4.7% to $238.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $32.01 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 1% to $284.69 in after-hours trading.

