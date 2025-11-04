Top 2 Industrials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of Nov. 4, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

On Oct. 29, AerCap Holdings reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results. “AerCap produced excellent results in the third quarter. We generated record adjusted net income and adjusted EPS and sold $1.5 billion of assets, producing gains on sale of $332 million, our highest amount ever for a quarter. This strong performance is indicative of the continued favorable environment for leasing and sales and of AerCap’s industry-leading position. In addition, during the third quarter we recovered another $475 million related to assets lost in the Ukraine Conflict, bringing total recoveries since 2023 to $2.9 billion,” said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. The company's stock gained around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $131.87.

RSI Value: 70.3

70.3 AER Price Action: Shares of AerCap gained 0.6% to close at $131.00 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 78.06 Momentum score with Value at 70.75.

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

On Oct. 29, C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results. “The third quarter of 2025 was marked by a continued soft freight environment, with the Cass Freight Shipment Index declining year-over-year for the 12th consecutive quarter. The Cass index reading was the lowest third quarter reading since the financial crisis of 2009. And despite a fairly steady exit of trucking capacity over the past three years, truckload spot rates continue to bounce along the bottom due to low demand,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Bozeman. The company's stock gained around 17% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $158.70.

RSI Value: 71.2

71.2 CHRW Price Action: Shares of CH Robinson fell 1.2% to close at $152.15 on Monday.

