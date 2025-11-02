ON Semiconductor offices in Silicon Valley
November 2, 2025 9:42 PM 1 min read

ON Semiconductor, Williams Companies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $2.89 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Williams shares rose 0.4% to close at $57.87 on Friday.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) reported a loss of $4.87 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.585 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.923 billion. Spirit AeroSystems shares gained 1% to close at $36.69 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) to post quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $4.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Goodyear Tire shares rose 0.6% to $6.93 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the markets open, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is projected to post quarterly earnings of 3.13 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories shares rose 0.9% to $634.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) to post quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $1.51 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.7% to $50.44 in after-hours trading.

