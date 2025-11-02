ON Semiconductor, Williams Companies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $2.89 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Williams shares rose 0.4% to close at $57.87 on Friday.

(NYSE:WMB) to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $2.89 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Williams shares rose 0.4% to close at $57.87 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) reported a loss of $4.87 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.585 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.923 billion. Spirit AeroSystems shares gained 1% to close at $36.69 on Friday.

(NYSE:SPR) reported a loss of $4.87 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.585 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.923 billion. Spirit AeroSystems shares gained 1% to close at $36.69 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) to post quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $4.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Goodyear Tire shares rose 0.6% to $6.93 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is projected to post quarterly earnings of 3.13 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories shares rose 0.9% to $634.89 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:IDXX) is projected to post quarterly earnings of 3.13 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories shares rose 0.9% to $634.89 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) to post quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $1.51 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.7% to $50.44 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock