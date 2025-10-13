fastenal logo on smartphone
October 13, 2025 2:57 AM 1 min read

Fastenal, Safe Pro Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.13 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fastenal shares gained 1.1% to $46.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) filed for a mixed shelf of up to $100 million. Safe Pro Group shares fell 0.7% to $6.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) is projected to release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares slipped 0.6% to $1.61 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million. enCore Energy shares fell 2.1% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) announced that it will transfer to the Nasdaq from the NYSE. Vince shares slipped 0.4% to $2.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$46.30-0.88%
Overview
EU Logo
EUenCore Energy Corp
$3.30-3.51%
RMCF Logo
RMCFRocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
$1.61-3.83%
SPAI Logo
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$6.75-9.52%
VNCE Logo
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$2.85-6.56%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved