Fastenal, Safe Pro Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.13 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fastenal shares gained 1.1% to $46.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:FAST) to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.13 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fastenal shares gained 1.1% to $46.30 in after-hours trading. Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) filed for a mixed shelf of up to $100 million. Safe Pro Group shares fell 0.7% to $6.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:SPAI) filed for a mixed shelf of up to $100 million. Safe Pro Group shares fell 0.7% to $6.75 in the after-hours trading session. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) is projected to release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares slipped 0.6% to $1.61 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million. enCore Energy shares fell 2.1% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:EU) filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million. enCore Energy shares fell 2.1% to $3.30 in after-hours trading. Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) announced that it will transfer to the Nasdaq from the NYSE. Vince shares slipped 0.4% to $2.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock