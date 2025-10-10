4 Biotechnology Stocks Lead Momentum Gains Amid Strong Technicals

Among the recent momentum standouts in the biotechnology sector, four stocks have drawn considerable investor attention, entering the top 10th percentile of momentum-ranked stocks based on decisive week-on-week percentile gains.

Weekly Momentum Changes Of Key Biotech Stocks

Backed by strong technical indicators and sector tailwinds, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX), and Coherus Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) exemplify shifts in risk appetite favoring momentum-heavy biotech plays.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

ALDX’s momentum percentile surged from 32.07 to an impressive 91.32 over the week—a stellar 59.25-point jump.

The stock was up 8.62% year-to-date and advanced 6.58% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Alector

ALEC’s percentile improvement, from 87.61 to 92.19, a 4.58 point rise, underscores its persistence in the high-momentum range.

The stock was higher by 66.14% YTD but declined 30.99% in a year.

This stock maintained a stronger price over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: 3 Shipping Stocks Quietly Soaring Up Value Charts This Week

Black Diamond Therapeutics

BDTX advanced from 88.36 to 92.61, making a 4.25-point gain.

Higher by 101.87% YTD, the stock advanced 25.58% over the year.

It had a stronger price over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Coherus Oncology

CHRS edged up from 89.10 to 92.71, a climb of 3.61 percentile points week-on-week.

The stock was up 30.00% year-to-date and advanced 87.63% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price over the short, medium, and long terms, with a robust value ranking. Additional performance details are available here. Additional performance details are available here.

Understanding Momentum Rankings

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ momentum percentile metric evaluates each stock's price movement and volatility over multiple timeframes, with positions determined by performance relative to the entire market. A meteoric increase in this percentile not only suggests recent outsized price action but also reflects systematic strength when measured against scores of competitors.

Price Action

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.28% lower at 6,735.11, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index declined 0.15% to 25,098.18. Dow Jones also tumbled 0.52% to 46,358.42.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: oatawa on Shutterstock.com