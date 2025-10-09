3 Shipping Stocks Quietly Soaring Up Value Charts This Week

Three undervalued marine shipping stocks have surged in the latest value rankings, making them standout opportunities in a rapidly shifting market landscape.

3 Undervalued Marine Shipping Stocks

According to the percentile-based valuation analysis, BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE:BWLP), Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have all joined the top 10th percentile of stocks, propelled by meaningful improvements in their week-on-week value scores.

This movement signals new investor interest in these maritime companies and highlights the dynamic nature of equity valuation in the shipping sector.

BW LPG

BWLP jumped from a value score of 88.36 last week to 91.05 this week, a gain of 2.69 points and enough to secure a spot in the elite top decile for value. This steady upward momentum means BWLP is increasingly seen as a bargain among its competitors.

The stock was up 9.40% year-to-date and declined 13.65% over a year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a stronger trend in the long term, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Diana Shipping

DSX showed similar strength, rising from 89.39 to 90.70—a gain of 1.31 points week-on-week. This improvement underscores investor confidence in the company’s fundamentals and signals an attractive entry point for value-oriented buyers.

The stock was lower by 14.29% YTD and 30.58% in a year.

This stock maintained a stronger price trend over the medium term but a weaker trend in the medium and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Matson

MATX climbed from a value score of 89.41 last week to 90.33 in the current period, marking a progression of 0.92 points. While less dramatic than its peers, this gain secures its position within the uppermost ranks for value.

Lower by 29.28% YTD, the stock was down 27.41% over the year.

It had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a robust quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

What Does Value Rankings Entail?

Benzinga Stock Edge Rankings‘ value percentile ranking is a composite, comparative metric that evaluates each stock’s relative price against core fundamentals such as assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance. The higher the percentile, the more undervalued a stock is considered compared to its sector peers, making this ranking a key tool for identifying hidden gems in the market.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Thursday. The SPY was down 0.030% at $672.91, while the QQQ declined 0.079% to $610.96, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

