AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges After Hours Amid BlueBird Satellite Production Update

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are trending on Wednesday.

ASTS Stock Soars

Shares of the satellite designer and manufacturer surged by 9.49% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74, up from its closing price of $49.08. This increase followed news about the company's upcoming satellite launch schedule.

This development comes after Elon Musk‘s SpaceX and EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS) struck a $17 billion spectrum deal in early June, heightening the rivalry in the satellite-to-cell sector.

BlueBird 6 Ready for Launch

AST SpaceMobile shared on X that its next-generation satellite, BlueBird 6, has finished its final assembly and testing. The satellite will be flown to India on October 12 using an Antonov cargo plane, according to their post.

Production and Launch Schedule

BlueBird 7 is scheduled to be shipped to Cape Canaveral in October. Meanwhile, BlueBirds 8 through 16 are in production, with launches planned roughly every 1-2 months over 2025 and 2026. The company, based in Texas, intends to complete 40 phased arrays by early 2026, expanding the fleet to BlueBird 46.

AST SpaceMobile targets having 45-60 satellites in orbit by the close of 2026.

Technical Specifications and Partnerships

The satellites will be the biggest commercial satellites ever launched into low Earth orbit. Each one will have a 2,400-square-foot phased array and will offer direct-to-cell broadband, capable of handling up to 10,000 MHz of bandwidth and reaching peak speeds of 120 Mbps per cell.

AST SpaceMobile has teamed up with more than 50 mobile network operators, reaching almost 3 billion subscribers. The company employs a flexible spectrum strategy, combining its own licensed spectrum with that of its partners.

Vodafone Partnership

Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle and her team recently visited the Midland facility for a tour and to discuss speeding up satellite mobile broadband deployment across Europe.

Vodafone has been a partner since 2018, and together, the companies achieved the world's first space-based video call using regular smartphones.

Their joint venture, SatCo, is working on delivering seamless direct-to-cell satellite connectivity to regions in Europe with limited or no mobile coverage.

Stock Performance

Over the past year, ASTS has risen by 87.69%, and in 2025, it has gained 132.61%. It has ranged between $17.51 and $60.95. The company’s market capitalization is $17.73 billion, and it has an average trading volume of 10.37 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AST SpaceMobile rose by 0.49% on Tuesday.

With a strong Momentum in the 93rd percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ASTS has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

