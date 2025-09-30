Ryvyl (RVYL) Stock Is Ripping Higher After Hours: Here's Why

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares are soaring in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a merger agreement with RTB Digital.

What Happened: Ryvyl said it signed a definitive agreement to merge with privately-held Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital, also known as Roundtable.

RTB Digital provides full stack distribution, community, publishing and monetization for major media brands. Ryvyl will combine its digital payment infrastructure with RTB Digital’s brand and technology to accelerate revenue and distribution growth for the company’s clients.

The merger agreement is based on a $41.25 million pre-money enterprise value of the combined companies. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025. Upon closing, Ryvyl shareholders will own 15.15% of the combined company.

Roundtable founder James Heckman will become the CEO of the combined company as Ryvyl’s CEO has announced his retirement. Ryvyl’s board named current CFO George Oliva as interim CEO and chairman during the transition period. Oliva will become executive vice president of finance and chief accounting officer of the combined company.

The combined company will pursue a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury strategy as Ryvyl realigns its operations toward digital asset infrastructure and blockchain adoption.

“This transaction reflects a deliberate, long-term approach to integrating digital assets, and our planned merger partner pledged to contribute over $30 million BTC to our treasury,” Oliva said.

RYVL Price Action: Ryvyl shares were up 39.76% in after-hours, trading at approximately 41 cents at the time of publication. Ryvyl had a market cap below $10 million as of Tuesday’s close, according to Benzinga Pro.

