Shares of China-based autonomous driving company WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ: WRD) fell Friday after Beijing announced exporters of pure electric passenger vehicles will need licenses starting Jan. 1, 2026.

A joint statement from four government bodies, including the Ministry of Commerce, announced the new oversight, reports CnEV Post.

The move tightens control over EVs shipped overseas by Chinese manufacturers.

WeRide is expanding in the Middle East, securing a Dubai permit for Robotaxi trials and winning first place—and nearly $1 million—at the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

Its initial fleet of 50 Robotaxi GXRs will serve high-traffic districts before expanding to major hubs, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai International Airport.

The company aims to grow to 1,000 vehicles regionally and tens of thousands worldwide by 2030, with fully driverless operations targeted for 2026.

Dubai, the 11th city to host WeRide Robotaxis, follows the company's Abu Dhabi program—the first outside China and the U.S. to test fully driverless cars—marking a key step toward global commercialization.

WRD Price Action: WeRide shares are trading lower by 6.05% to $10.25 at last check Friday.

