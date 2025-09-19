WeRide Inc. WRD, a global autonomous driving technology company, on Friday said its Robobus has secured Belgium’s first federal test permit for a Level 4 autonomous shuttle.

The approval makes WeRide the only firm worldwide with autonomous driving permits across seven countries Belgium, China, France, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United States.

The milestone comes a week after WeRide announced the arrival of its Robobus in Leuven, moving from delivery to field preparations and public-road testing within just seven days a pace the company calls “WeRide speed.”

Also Read: WeRide’s New AI System ‘Sees And Acts’ Like A Human Driver

Belgium’s Minister of Mobility, Climate and Ecological Transition Jean-Luc Crucke granted the permit at the Autonomous Mobility Summit, clearing WeRide’s Robobus to operate test runs on an 8 km stretch linking Leuven and Heverlee with nine designated stops.

The project is being launched in partnership with Flemish public transport operator De Lijn, the City of Leuven and consultancy Espaces-Mobilités.

Belgium’s Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport cleared the way for WeRide’s Robobus after a detailed safety review of the route. With Flemish approval still pending, the autonomous shuttle is slated to hit public roads in the coming weeks, accompanied by a safety officer during its first runs.

“As an AV company, our goal is always to achieve safe Level 4 fully driverless operations. This test permit is an important step on that journey, allowing us to demonstrate our technology in real-world conditions on public roads while setting a strong precedent for future autonomous vehicle testing across Europe,” said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International of WeRide.

After the testing phase, De Lijn plans to launch a pilot autonomous shuttle service on the same 8 km route from mid-November through January 2026.

The program will represent Belgium’s first commercial use of autonomous vehicles in mixed traffic, allowing passengers to board using digital tickets, SMS, or subscriptions. The shuttles are expected to transition into regular service thereafter.

Price Action: WRD shares were trading higher by 4.11% to $10.89 premarket at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by gracethang2 via Shutterstock