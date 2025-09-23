WeRide Joins Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index

WeRide Inc. WRD held steady in premarket trading on Tuesday after joining the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, a benchmark that tracks U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

The addition marks a significant step for the autonomous driving pioneer as it seeks broader investor recognition and expanded international reach.

The company’s inclusion in the index could deliver multiple advantages, from boosting its visibility among institutional investors to driving portfolio allocations by funds that track the index.

Also Read: WeRide Unveils Shenzhen’s First Fully Driverless Robobus Line

It also bolsters WeRide’s global brand presence as it scales operations in the autonomous mobility market.

The company’s global ambitions have translated into notable revenue growth. For the second quarter of 2025, WeRide reported sales of $17.8 million, up more than 60% year over year.

Revenue from its robotaxi segment surged nearly ninefold to $6.4 million, underscoring strong demand for its autonomous driving offerings.

According to Benzinga Pro, WRD stock has lost over 30% in the past year. By joining the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which currently includes 83 companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, JD.com Inc. JD, and NetEase Inc. NTES, WeRide secures long-term support from index-linked investors.

The index has recently climbed to its highest point since February 2022, reflecting improved sentiment toward U.S.-listed Chinese equities.

WeRide became the first robotaxi operator to go public when it listed on Nasdaq in October 2024.

Since then, the company has expanded its testing and services to more than 30 cities across 11 nations, accumulating thousands of days in self-driving operations.

Recent achievements include a September 2025 partnership with Grab to roll out autonomous rides in Singapore, a Belgian permit for its Robobus service, and a robotaxi pilot program in Riyadh.

An earlier agreement with Uber is also set to expand its footprint across Europe and the Middle East over the next five years.

Price Action: WRD shares were trading lower by 0.09% to $11.55 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock