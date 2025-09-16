What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares edged lower Tuesday after the cybersecurity company unveiled new AI-security moves alongside Nvidia Corp. NVDA and disclosed a deal to acquire AI security firm Pangea.

The announcements came as the industry races to harden “agentic” AI systems used across enterprise workflows.

CrowdStrike said its Charlotte AI AgentWorks will now integrate with Nvidia’s Nemotron family of open models and extend the Falcon platform’s protections to AI agents built with Nvidia’s NeMo developer tools and third-party ecosystems.

The aim is to give security and IT teams lifecycle governance—from development through production—over autonomous agents embedded in SOC operations and business apps.

Charlotte AI AgentWorks provides a no-code environment for analysts to design, test, and deploy AI agents that automate incident response and investigation.

With Falcon-native telemetry and controls tied to Nemotron reasoning models and NVIDIA accelerated computing, teams can create agents via natural-language prompts and enforce organizational policies and guardrails.

“Enterprises everywhere are racing to adopt AI, and security is quickly becoming a critical enabler,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

Nvidia’s Justin Boitano said the collaboration brings “performance, trust, and governance” needed to build and secure agentic AI at scale.

Pangea Deal Targets Full AI Lifecycle Defense

In a separate step, CrowdStrike agreed to acquire Pangea to expand what the company describes as a comprehensive AI detection-and-response (AIDR) capability.

The addition is intended to safeguard data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and human/agent interactions—from enterprise AI creation to employee use.

“AI is rewriting the enterprise attack surface at breakneck speed. Each prompt becomes an entry point for the adversary,” said CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz.

Pangea founder and CEO Oliver Friedrichs expects the CrowdStrike deal to help unify AI security with the Falcon platform and create the industry’s “first complete AI Detection and Response platform.”

CrowdStrike said Pangea’s defenses are designed to detect and block prompt-injection and jailbreak attempts, govern risky AI conversations, and embed security into both development and production deployments. The companies cited efficacy of up to 99% with latencies under 30 milliseconds, along with fine-grained monitoring of agent behavior and privileges.

According to Benzinga Pro, CRWD stock has gained over 66% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Listed Funds Trust TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF LRNZ.

Price Action: CRWD shares are trading higher by 0.097% to $445.20 at last check on Tuesday.

