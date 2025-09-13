United Auto Workers members at GE Aerospace GE facilities in Ohio and Kentucky have reached a preliminary agreement with the company, potentially ending a weeks-long labor dispute.

The union announced that employees from GE Aerospace's Evendale, Ohio, and Erlanger, Kentucky, sites will vote on the proposed contract on September 19. Until then, picket lines will remain in place.

“Members will vote on ratification on September 19, and until then, all picket lines will continue,” The UAW said in a post on X.

The deal follows a strike launched in late August, when more than 600 employees walked off the job after contract talks collapsed, Reuters reports.

The report adds that workers had pressed for higher wages and stronger job protections, citing record demand for aerospace products and a tightening labor market.

A GE Aerospace spokesperson told Reuters, "We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW covering employees at our Evendale and Erlanger facilities and we look forward to continuing to work side-by-side to serve our customers."

Industry Context

The dispute mirrored a broader surge in union activity across the aviation and aerospace industries.

In recent years, pilots, flight attendants, machinists, and engineers have pursued aggressive bargaining campaigns for pay increases and stronger contractual safeguards, Reuters highlighted.

Labor groups argue that shortages of skilled workers provide leverage for better deals.

The Evendale site manufactures marine and industrial engines, including those used by the U.S. Navy.

The Erlanger operation produces parts that feed into other GE Aerospace engine plants. Both locations play a critical role in the company's supply chain.

