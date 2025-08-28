UAW Secures Union Victory At Ford's Kentucky EV Battery Plant, Calls Out 'Anti-Democratic' Tactics

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union claimed victory at Ford Motor Co.'s F BlueOval SK Kentucky battery manufacturing plant, paving the way for unionization.

Anti-Democratic Effort By Ford Over 41 Challenge Ballots, UAW Says

Urging the company to recognize the employees' decision to join the union, UAW called on Ford to "immediately drop their anti-democratic effort to undermine the outcome of the election," Reuters reported on Thursday.

The union termed the challenge ballots as "illegitimate", calling them an attempt by Ford to "undermine the outcome" of the election, the report said. UAW's win could hand the union a major boost after suffering a defeat at a plant in Alabama in 2024, the report suggests.

Ford Begins Production At Kentucky Facility, All-New EV Platform

The news comes as Ford announced it was kicking off production at the plant, which would produce batteries to power the F-150 Lightning Pickup truck as well as Ford's E-Transit vans.

The company also unveiled an all-new platform, which will form the basis of its affordable EV lineup, aiming to stave off competition from Chinese manufacturers.

A Possible Federal EV Credit Extension?

Speaking of EVs, the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, announced some modifications to the Trump administration's September 30 deadline for the $7,500 Federal EV credit.

The modifications offer some flexibility to buyers to avail the credit beyond the deadline as long as they sign a purchase agreement and make a payment on or before September 30.

