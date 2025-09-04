GE Aerospace GE announced Thursday that it is joining forces with BETA Technologies to advance hybrid electric aviation.

The partnership includes a $300 million equity stake in the Vermont-based aerospace innovator, a move that underscores GE Aerospace’s growing commitment to sustainable flight solutions.

The agreement, which is still subject to regulatory approval, will see the two companies co-develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator tailored for defense and civil aviation markets.

The system is intended to boost the U.S. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector by offering aircraft longer ranges, faster speeds, lower operating costs and heavier payloads compared with current alternatives.

The collaboration will leverage BETA’s expertise in permanent magnet electric generator technology alongside GE Aerospace’s extensive track record in turbine design, certification, and high-volume production.

The project is expected to build on GE Aerospace’s existing CT7 and T700 engine platforms to integrate hybrid-electric solutions that align with evolving aviation needs.

As part of the deal, GE Aerospace will secure the right to appoint a director to BETA’s board. GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said the tie-up will accelerate the development of hybrid-electric propulsion systems, giving customers new options in terms of performance and efficiency.

BETA founder and CEO Kyle Clark added that the partnership represents a significant step toward unlocking hybrid-electric flight at scale while upholding aviation safety and reliability standards.

The agreement builds on GE Aerospace’s past milestones, including a 2016 electric motor-driven propeller ground test and a 2022 megawatt-class hybrid propulsion test conducted at altitudes up to 45,000 feet.

BETA, meanwhile, has logged notable flight hours and range records with its ALIA aircraft across the U.S. and Europe, positioning itself as a front-runner in AAM development.

This investment signals a broader industry push toward sustainable aviation technologies as both companies aim to scale hybrid-electric solutions for military, commercial, and future AAM platforms.

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.18% to $275.42 premarket at last check Thursday.

