The personal email account of former National Security Adviser John Bolton was reportedly compromised by a foreign entity.

As per the FBI search warrant affidavit, which was unveiled on Friday, provided grounds for the raid on Bolton’s Maryland residence last month. The document indicates that the hacking incident raised suspicions about Bolton’s handling of classified records.

Earlier, it has been reported that Bolton allegedly utilized his personal email to transmit “highly sensitive” documents to his family during his tenure in the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel recently revived a previously inactive investigation into Bolton’s alleged misuse of a private email account for the distribution of classified national security documents.

The affidavit also suggested that Bolton’s 2020 book, “The Room Where it Happened,” appeared to include “significant amounts” of classified information, including top-secret level material.

Also Read: FBI Targets John Bolton’s Home and Office — Trump: ‘He’s Not a Smart Guy, but He Could Be a Very Unpatriotic Guy’

Despite these allegations, Bolton, 76, has not been arrested and is not currently facing any charges.

The sensitive emails Bolton allegedly sent to his family were recovered by the US intelligence community from a foreign government’s spy agency, which triggered the initial investigation into the diplomat’s actions.

The hacking of Bolton’s personal email account and the alleged misuse of classified documents raise serious concerns about national security.

The incident underscores the importance of secure communication channels, especially for individuals in sensitive positions.

The reopening of the investigation into Bolton’s conduct highlights the ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and protect national security.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton Says Putin Meeting Brings Back Memories of Taliban Camp David Talks

Image: Shutterstock