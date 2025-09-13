Lockheed Martin
September 13, 2025 3:20 AM 2 min read

Lockheed Martin Counters Boeing's F-47 Victory With Cost-Effective F-35 Upgrade Using Sixth-Gen Technology

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT is countering Boeing Co.‘s BA F-47 sixth-generation fighter victory with a cost-effective F-35 upgrade using sixth-generation technology.

Lockheed Strikes Back After Boeing Contract Loss

CEO Jim Taiclet revealed on Thursday that the Pentagon shows “very active engagement at an extremely high level” regarding the enhanced F-35 concept, reported Business Insider.

The strategic response seeks to provide 80% of the F-47’s capabilities at half the price by incorporating advanced stealth coatings, enhanced weapons, and next-generation engines.

Sixth-Gen Technology Integration

At the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference, Taiclet mentioned that talks with the White House could happen soon. The “fifth-generation-plus” upgrade involves adding sixth-generation technology to the current F-35 platform, likening it to turning a solid race car into a Ferrari RACE.

Cost-Effective Alternative

The Department of Defense might upgrade between 1,000 and 1,500 of the 2,300 F-35 jets ordered, which could lead to major savings compared to Boeing’s F-47, expected to be operational by the end of 2029. After losing a contract in March, Lockheed’s stock rebounded by 8%.

Market Implications

Separately, Lockheed’s Skunk Works division partnered with BAE Systems plc BAESY on autonomous air systems development, expanding unmanned warfare capabilities beyond the F-35 upgrade strategy.

Aerospace ETFs showed mixed performance, with SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR gaining 0.24% to $221.32 while Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA declined 0.31% to $149.22 on Friday.

