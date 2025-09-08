U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25% at 45,514.95, the S&P 500 advancing 0.2% to 6,495.15, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.45% to 21,798.69.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO

Eightco Holdings saw its stock skyrocket by 3008.97%, closing at $45.08. The stock hit an intraday high of $83.12 and a low of $15.52, with a 52-week range of $0.98 to $83.12. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped 5.9% to $42.40. The surge followed the company’s announcement of raising $250 million through a private placement to adopt Worldcoin WLD/USD as its primary treasury reserve asset. The strategic move was further bolstered by the appointment of Dan Ives as chairman of the board.

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS

Nebius Group’s stock dipped by 2.15%, closing at $64.06, with an intraday high of $66.64 and a low of $63.80. The stock’s 52-week range is $14.11 to $75.96. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked 44.4% to $92.50. The decline came despite the announcement of a significant $17 billion contract with Microsoft Corp., which was expected to boost investor confidence.

QuantumScape Corp QS

QuantumScape Corp’s shares surged by 20.74%, closing at $9.49. The stock reached an intraday high of $10.68 and a low of $9.26, with a 52-week range of $3.40 to $15.03. The rise followed a successful demonstration of its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology in collaboration with Volkswagen’s PowerCo. This demonstration marked a significant step towards commercialization.

Planet Labs PBC PL

Planet Labs PBC experienced a 47.93% increase, closing at $9.66. The stock’s intraday high was $9.71, with a low of $7.29, and a 52-week range of $1.79 to $9.71. The stock dropped 12% in the after-hours trading to $8.50. The fall came amid the announcement of a $300 million convertible senior notes offering.

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT

Globalstar, Inc. shares rose by 21.49%, closing at $37.94. The stock hit an intraday high of $38.29 and a low of $32.56, with a 52-week range of $17.24 to $38.29. The surge was driven by investor enthusiasm following Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s acquisition of EchoStar's spectrum licenses, highlighting the value of satellite spectrum.

