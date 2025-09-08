Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Is Soaring Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) are surging Monday, riding a wave of investor enthusiasm following the blockbuster announcement that SpaceX will acquire EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses for approximately $17 billion.

What To Know: While Globalstar is not directly involved in the transaction, the deal has cast a spotlight on the immense and growing value of satellite spectrum, a key asset for the company.

Globalstar, a provider of mobile satellite voice and data services, controls a significant portfolio of spectrum, including its Band 53. The premium valuation SpaceX has placed on EchoStar’s assets is potentially forcing a market-wide re-evaluation of companies with similar holdings.

Investors could be speculating that Globalstar’s spectrum is substantially undervalued. The SpaceX deal could serve as a new benchmark, suggesting that Globalstar could unlock significant value through future partnerships, leases or a potential sale of its own spectrum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring Monday’s move, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has an exceptional Momentum score of 87.20.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GSAT shares are trading higher by 16.3% to $36.32 Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $36.95 and a 52-week low of $17.24.

