Hidden Gems: Undervalued Tech Companies Surging In Value Rankings This Week

Top 5 Undervalued Tech Names For Investors To Watch

According to the latest Benzinga Edge Rankings percentile report, five tech names have posted dramatic week-on-week improvements in their value percentile scores—an indicator of undervaluation relative to their fundamental strength.

Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. VS soared from a value score of 16.27 last week to 68.67, marking a surge of more than 53 points.

The software company, known for its interactive audience engagement solutions, appears to be attracting renewed attention as investors reassess its market potential relative to its operational fundamentals.

VS was down 7.21% on a year-to-date basis but surged 68.65% over the past year.

It has robust growth and momentum rankings, but its price trend was weaker over the short and medium terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Taitron Components

Taitron Components Inc. TAIT , a supplier of electronic components, saw a similar trajectory. Its value ranking skyrocketed from 16.26 to 67.97 in just one week.

This leap indicates that the market may be undervaluing Taitron's balance sheet and earnings compared to its sector peers, making it a potential value pick for investors willing to look beyond the obvious.

The stock was down 20.91% YTD and 28.77% over the year.

TAIT scored poorly on the growth and quality rankings, along with a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. DTST , which specializes in cloud storage and managed IT solutions, posted a jump from 23.83 to 74.22—a 50-point increase.

As the demand for cloud and cybersecurity solutions remains robust, DTST's fundamentals are once again coming into the spotlight.

While the DTST stock was down 4.45% YTD, it soared 17.45% in a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms but scores poorly on growth rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA , a communications solutions provider, also exhibited strong momentum, improving its value percentile from 38.14 to 72.76.

For investors tracking deep-value plays with turnaround potential, Siyata's significant leap may signal strengthening prospects in the coming cycle.

SYTA stock dropped 53.61% YTD and 84.23% in a year.

While it scores poorly on momentum and growth rankings, it also has a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Intellinetics

Intellinetics Inc. INLX rounds out the group with a jump from 13.34 to 46.48.

As a document management and workflow automation provider, Intellinetics benefits from continued digital transformation trends across industries, setting the stage for potential reevaluation by the market.

The stock has underperformed on a year-to-date basis, down 36.71% and 2.46% over the year.

Having a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, it scores moderately on growth rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

What Does Benzinga Edge’s Value Rankings Entail?

These moves highlight how a select group of technology firms—previously relegated to the shadows of investor attention—are now emerging as "hidden gems" in the value investing landscape.

Their substantial week-on-week percentile shifts reflect a growing disconnect between their market prices and underlying fundamentals, suggesting a fresh opportunity for investors attuned to signals of deep undervaluation.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.27% at $638.11, while the QQQ declined 0.59% to $565.90, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Thursday, the futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading mixed.

