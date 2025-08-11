August 11, 2025 11:46 PM 1 min read

Cardinal Health, Ziprecruiter And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Cardinal Health Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $60.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cardinal Health shares rose 1.3% to $159.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Sea Ltd. SE to have earned 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Sea shares rose 0.3% to $146.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Ziprecruiter Inc. ZIP reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Ziprecruiter shares jumped 11.5% to $3.88 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter Monday after the bell. Archer reported a second-quarter loss of 36 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Archer Aviation shares fell 4.1% to $9.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect H & R Block Inc. HRB to post quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion after the closing bell. H & R Block shares fell 0.1% to $54.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock

