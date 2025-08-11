Cardinal Health, Ziprecruiter And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cardinal Health Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $60.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cardinal Health shares rose 1.3% to $159.72 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $60.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cardinal Health shares rose 1.3% to $159.72 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Sea Ltd. SE to have earned 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Sea shares rose 0.3% to $146.70 in after-hours trading.

to have earned 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Sea shares rose 0.3% to $146.70 in after-hours trading. Ziprecruiter Inc. ZIP reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Ziprecruiter shares jumped 11.5% to $3.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter Monday after the bell. Archer reported a second-quarter loss of 36 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Archer Aviation shares fell 4.1% to $9.15 in the after-hours trading session.

reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter Monday after the bell. Archer reported a second-quarter loss of 36 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Archer Aviation shares fell 4.1% to $9.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect H & R Block Inc. HRB to post quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion after the closing bell. H & R Block shares fell 0.1% to $54.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock