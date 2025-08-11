August 11, 2025 2:34 AM 1 min read

Owens & Minor, Telephone And Data Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Owens & Minor Inc. OMI to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Owens & Minor shares rose 12.4% to close at $7.09 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Telephone and Data Systems Inc. TDS to have earned 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.18 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Telephone and Data Systems shares rose 1.3% to close at $38.75 on Friday.
  • Nyxoah SA NYXH shares rose in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced it received FDA approval for the Genio system for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah shares jumped 6.3% to $7.89 in after-hours trading.

  • After the markets close, Hillenbrand Inc. HI is projected to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand shares fell 0.6% to close at $19.72 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Celanese Corp. CE to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion after the closing bell. Celanese shares fell 1.2% to close at $48.05 on Friday.

