Owens & Minor, Telephone And Data Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Owens & Minor Inc. OMI to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Owens & Minor shares rose 12.4% to close at $7.09 on Friday.

to have earned 1 cent per share on revenue of $1.18 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Telephone and Data Systems shares rose 1.3% to close at $38.75 on Friday. Nyxoah SA NYXH shares rose in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced it received FDA approval for the Genio system for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah shares jumped 6.3% to $7.89 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Hillenbrand Inc. HI is projected to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand shares fell 0.6% to close at $19.72 on Friday.

