Tesla Cybertrucks Picked By US Air Force As Missile Targets To Simulate Real-World Combat Threats

The U.S. Air Force is purchasing two Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertrucks specifically for missile target practice at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Military Seeks Unconventional Testing Approach

Unlike typical military vehicle testing, this brand-specific procurement reflects anticipated battlefield realities, according to defense industry publication The War Zone.

“In the operating theater, it is likely the type of vehicles used by the enemy may transition to Tesla Cybertrucks, as they have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact,” the Air Force stated in procurement documents.

Cybertruck’s Declining Market Performance

Tesla’s Cybertruck faces mounting sales challenges despite initial fanfare. The company sold just 4,306 units in second quarter of 2025, marking a 51% quarterly decline and trailing Ford Motor Co. F F-150 Lightning‘s 5,842 units and General Motors Co. GM Hummer EV‘s 4,508 units.

Current annual sales run at approximately 20,000 units—just 8% of CEO Elon Musk‘s original 250,000 annual production target.

Inventory Concerns Mount

Tesla maintains nearly $200 million worth of unsold Cybertrucks across U.S. lots, according to Tesla-Info data. The vehicle launched at $60,990, significantly above the originally promised $39,900 price point.

Eight recalls in 14 months, including issues with accelerator pedals and detaching trim pieces, have contributed to customer skepticism.

Military Purchase Details

The Air Force requires non-functional vehicles with intact bodies, glass, and mirrors for realistic combat simulation. Officials plan to purchase 31 additional vehicles of various types for similar testing purposes, according to the report.

